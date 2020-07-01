All apartments in Concord
1310 Bridgeford Drive Northwest

Location

1310 Bridgeford Drive Northwest, Concord, NC 28027

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
$750 off of a 15+ month lease with a start date of 2/1/2020 or sooner!

Discount applied to 2nd full months rent.

Gorgeous 4 BR + LOFT with granite & hardwoods! Won't last! Open floor plan has tons of natural lighting and storage! Huge kitchen with abundant cabinetry, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and gas range. Gorgeous hardwoods on the main level and ceramic tile in bathrooms. Spacious master retreat with separate shower and garden tub and a large walk-in closet. Large loft can be used as den or play area. Walk in closets in all secondary bedrooms. Spacious back yard! Visit www.goalproperties.com today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1310 Bridgeford Drive Northwest have any available units?
1310 Bridgeford Drive Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 1310 Bridgeford Drive Northwest have?
Some of 1310 Bridgeford Drive Northwest's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1310 Bridgeford Drive Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
1310 Bridgeford Drive Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1310 Bridgeford Drive Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 1310 Bridgeford Drive Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 1310 Bridgeford Drive Northwest offer parking?
No, 1310 Bridgeford Drive Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 1310 Bridgeford Drive Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1310 Bridgeford Drive Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1310 Bridgeford Drive Northwest have a pool?
No, 1310 Bridgeford Drive Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 1310 Bridgeford Drive Northwest have accessible units?
No, 1310 Bridgeford Drive Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1310 Bridgeford Drive Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1310 Bridgeford Drive Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.

