1301 Pennington Place

Amenities
Lovely home with 4 bedrooms & 2.5 baths on a cul-de-sac street near the neighborhood pool. Master bedroom on main floor, walk in closet and separate shower and soaking tub. Home has formal living room, dining room with a barn door to kitchen. Family room has 2 story height ceiling with gas log fireplace. Bonus room could be the 4th bedroom with access to a floored attic for storage. Upgrades including granite countertops, updated lighting, designer paint. Fenced in yard with a gate at back for easy access to the neighborhood side walks.