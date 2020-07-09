All apartments in Concord
1301 Pennington Place

1301 Pennington Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1301 Pennington Place Northwest, Concord, NC 28027
Cabarrus Country Club

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Lovely home with 4 bedrooms & 2.5 baths on a cul-de-sac street near the neighborhood pool. Master bedroom on main floor, walk in closet and separate shower and soaking tub. Home has formal living room, dining room with a barn door to kitchen. Family room has 2 story height ceiling with gas log fireplace. Bonus room could be the 4th bedroom with access to a floored attic for storage. Upgrades including granite countertops, updated lighting, designer paint. Fenced in yard with a gate at back for easy access to the neighborhood side walks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1301 Pennington Place have any available units?
1301 Pennington Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 1301 Pennington Place have?
Some of 1301 Pennington Place's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1301 Pennington Place currently offering any rent specials?
1301 Pennington Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1301 Pennington Place pet-friendly?
No, 1301 Pennington Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Concord.
Does 1301 Pennington Place offer parking?
Yes, 1301 Pennington Place offers parking.
Does 1301 Pennington Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1301 Pennington Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1301 Pennington Place have a pool?
Yes, 1301 Pennington Place has a pool.
Does 1301 Pennington Place have accessible units?
No, 1301 Pennington Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1301 Pennington Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1301 Pennington Place has units with dishwashers.

