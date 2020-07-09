1301 Pennington Place

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Lovely home with 4 bedrooms & 2.5 baths on a cul-de-sac street near the neighborhood pool. Master bedroom on main floor, walk in closet and separate shower and soaking tub. Home has formal living room, dining room with a barn door to kitchen. Family room has 2 story height ceiling with gas log fireplace. Bonus room could be the 4th bedroom with access to a floored attic for storage. Upgrades including granite countertops, updated lighting, designer paint. Fenced in yard with a gate at back for easy access to the neighborhood side walks.