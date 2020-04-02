All apartments in Concord
Find more places like 1283 Bridgeford Drive Northwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Concord, NC
/
1283 Bridgeford Drive Northwest
Last updated April 5 2019 at 7:53 PM

1283 Bridgeford Drive Northwest

1283 Bridgeford Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Concord
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1283 Bridgeford Drive Northwest, Concord, NC 28027

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
FULLY-FENCED, 1ST FLOOR OFFICE! This is a lovely 4 BR, 2.5 bath home that has an open floor plan. Kitchen has beautiful granite counters, ceramic tile flooring and stainless steel appliances. Beautiful hardwoods grace much of the main level, including a large great room, beautiful dining room and first floor office. Stunning extra large master bedroom has a large, walk-in closet and lovely master bath including a garden tub. The 4th bedroom may also serve as a bonus room.
Visit www.goalproperties.com today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1283 Bridgeford Drive Northwest have any available units?
1283 Bridgeford Drive Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
What amenities does 1283 Bridgeford Drive Northwest have?
Some of 1283 Bridgeford Drive Northwest's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1283 Bridgeford Drive Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
1283 Bridgeford Drive Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1283 Bridgeford Drive Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 1283 Bridgeford Drive Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 1283 Bridgeford Drive Northwest offer parking?
No, 1283 Bridgeford Drive Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 1283 Bridgeford Drive Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1283 Bridgeford Drive Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1283 Bridgeford Drive Northwest have a pool?
No, 1283 Bridgeford Drive Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 1283 Bridgeford Drive Northwest have accessible units?
No, 1283 Bridgeford Drive Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1283 Bridgeford Drive Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1283 Bridgeford Drive Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1283 Bridgeford Drive Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 1283 Bridgeford Drive Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Redwood Concord
335D Redwood Lane NW
Concord, NC 08701
Concord Flats
3105 Patrick Henry Dr NW
Concord, NC 28027
Concord Pointe
4400 Concord Pointe Ln SW
Concord, NC 28027
Waterlynn at Concord
7850 Waterway Dr NW
Concord, NC 28027
Concord Ridge
3635 Coventry Commons Ave SW
Concord, NC 28027
Hawthorne at the Glen
6255 Fernwood Dr
Concord, NC 28027
Caralea Valley
2901 Leah Ct NW
Concord, NC 28027
Legacy Concord Apartments
5020 Avent Drive NW
Concord, NC 28027

Similar Pages

Concord 1 BedroomsConcord 2 Bedrooms
Concord Apartments with BalconyConcord Dog Friendly Apartments
Concord Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NC
Mooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCKernersville, NCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCAsheboro, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cabarrus Country Club

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College