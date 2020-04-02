1283 Bridgeford Drive Northwest

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

FULLY-FENCED, 1ST FLOOR OFFICE! This is a lovely 4 BR, 2.5 bath home that has an open floor plan. Kitchen has beautiful granite counters, ceramic tile flooring and stainless steel appliances. Beautiful hardwoods grace much of the main level, including a large great room, beautiful dining room and first floor office. Stunning extra large master bedroom has a large, walk-in closet and lovely master bath including a garden tub. The 4th bedroom may also serve as a bonus room.

Visit www.goalproperties.com today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.