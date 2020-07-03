All apartments in Concord
Find more places like 1236 Danielle Downs Court Southeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Concord, NC
/
1236 Danielle Downs Court Southeast
Last updated January 24 2020 at 11:29 PM

1236 Danielle Downs Court Southeast

1236 Danielle Downs Southeast Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Concord
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1236 Danielle Downs Southeast Court, Concord, NC 28025

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
No HOA! Wonderful ranch home in Pressley Downs subdivision near Hwy 49 and Old Airport Rd. Home has 1245 s.f. with 3 BRs, 2 full baths and a 2-car garage. Desirable split-bedroom floorplan. Beautiful wood flooring is throughout the main living areas. A bright, open kitchen offers plenty of cabinets and counterspace and a welcoming breakfast area. Opens to a large great room with tall ceiling and a beautiful hearth and mantle. Master bedroom has trey ceiling and ceiling fan and a private master bath with dual sinks, separate walk-in shower and a walk-in bath! Fantastic rear deck and a spacious, flat back yard with large outbuilding provides great space for outdoor fun.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1236 Danielle Downs Court Southeast have any available units?
1236 Danielle Downs Court Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 1236 Danielle Downs Court Southeast have?
Some of 1236 Danielle Downs Court Southeast's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1236 Danielle Downs Court Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
1236 Danielle Downs Court Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1236 Danielle Downs Court Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 1236 Danielle Downs Court Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 1236 Danielle Downs Court Southeast offer parking?
Yes, 1236 Danielle Downs Court Southeast offers parking.
Does 1236 Danielle Downs Court Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1236 Danielle Downs Court Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1236 Danielle Downs Court Southeast have a pool?
No, 1236 Danielle Downs Court Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 1236 Danielle Downs Court Southeast have accessible units?
No, 1236 Danielle Downs Court Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 1236 Danielle Downs Court Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 1236 Danielle Downs Court Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Century Afton Ridge
410 Starmount Park Blvd
Concord, NC 28027
Station at Poplar Tent
50 Poplar Station Circle NW
Concord, NC 28027
Concord Flats
3105 Patrick Henry Dr NW
Concord, NC 28027
Concord Pointe
4400 Concord Pointe Ln SW
Concord, NC 28027
Waterlynn at Concord
7850 Waterway Dr NW
Concord, NC 28027
Concord Ridge
3635 Coventry Commons Ave SW
Concord, NC 28027
Hawthorne at the Glen
6255 Fernwood Dr
Concord, NC 28027
Legacy Concord Apartments
5020 Avent Drive NW
Concord, NC 28027

Similar Pages

Concord 1 BedroomsConcord 2 Bedrooms
Concord Apartments with BalconyConcord Dog Friendly Apartments
Concord Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NC
Mooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCKernersville, NCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCAsheboro, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cabarrus Country Club

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College