1236 Danielle Downs Court Southeast

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage

No HOA! Wonderful ranch home in Pressley Downs subdivision near Hwy 49 and Old Airport Rd. Home has 1245 s.f. with 3 BRs, 2 full baths and a 2-car garage. Desirable split-bedroom floorplan. Beautiful wood flooring is throughout the main living areas. A bright, open kitchen offers plenty of cabinets and counterspace and a welcoming breakfast area. Opens to a large great room with tall ceiling and a beautiful hearth and mantle. Master bedroom has trey ceiling and ceiling fan and a private master bath with dual sinks, separate walk-in shower and a walk-in bath! Fantastic rear deck and a spacious, flat back yard with large outbuilding provides great space for outdoor fun.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



