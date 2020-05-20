All apartments in Concord
Find more places like 112 Wilshire Avenue Southwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Concord, NC
/
112 Wilshire Avenue Southwest
Last updated May 19 2020 at 4:00 PM

112 Wilshire Avenue Southwest

112 Wilshire Avenue Southwest · (704) 870-4904
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Concord
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

112 Wilshire Avenue Southwest, Concord, NC 28025
Logan

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Beautiful, recently renovated 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment located in Concord. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances with granite counter-tops and microwave above the stove. Bathroom has a tiled shower with tub. Hardwood flooring laminate throughout. Laundry room is on site. $35 ADDED TO RENT FOR WATER, SEWER, TRASH, AND LAUNDRY ROOM USE. Strict pet policy of less than 15 lbs, no aggressive or exotic breeds, no puppies.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 Wilshire Avenue Southwest have any available units?
112 Wilshire Avenue Southwest has a unit available for $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 112 Wilshire Avenue Southwest have?
Some of 112 Wilshire Avenue Southwest's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 Wilshire Avenue Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
112 Wilshire Avenue Southwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 Wilshire Avenue Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 112 Wilshire Avenue Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 112 Wilshire Avenue Southwest offer parking?
No, 112 Wilshire Avenue Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 112 Wilshire Avenue Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 Wilshire Avenue Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 Wilshire Avenue Southwest have a pool?
No, 112 Wilshire Avenue Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 112 Wilshire Avenue Southwest have accessible units?
No, 112 Wilshire Avenue Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 112 Wilshire Avenue Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 112 Wilshire Avenue Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 112 Wilshire Avenue Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 112 Wilshire Avenue Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 112 Wilshire Avenue Southwest?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Greens of Concord
1400 Daley Cir
Concord, NC 28025
Century Afton Ridge
410 Starmount Park Blvd
Concord, NC 28027
Station at Poplar Tent
50 Poplar Station Circle NW
Concord, NC 28027
Redwood Concord
335D Redwood Lane NW
Concord, NC 08701
Waterlynn at Concord
7850 Waterway Dr NW
Concord, NC 28027
Hawthorne at the Glen
6255 Fernwood Dr
Concord, NC 28027
Caralea Valley
2901 Leah Ct NW
Concord, NC 28027
Legacy Concord Apartments
5020 Avent Drive NW
Concord, NC 28027

Similar Pages

Concord 1 BedroomsConcord 2 Bedrooms
Concord Apartments with BalconyConcord Dog Friendly Apartments
Concord Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NC
Mooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCKernersville, NCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCAsheboro, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cabarrus Country Club

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity