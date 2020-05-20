112 Wilshire Avenue Southwest

Amenities

Beautiful, recently renovated 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment located in Concord. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances with granite counter-tops and microwave above the stove. Bathroom has a tiled shower with tub. Hardwood flooring laminate throughout. Laundry room is on site. $35 ADDED TO RENT FOR WATER, SEWER, TRASH, AND LAUNDRY ROOM USE. Strict pet policy of less than 15 lbs, no aggressive or exotic breeds, no puppies.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.