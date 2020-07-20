Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

10193 Falling Leaf Dr Available 05/10/19 Great Home Located in Winding Walk- Cabarrus County - This home is located in Winding Walk and has lots of upgrades! Inside has hardwood floors on main level, kitchen has upgraded SS appliances, granite, breakfast area, large great room w/fireplace, formal dining area, one bedroom or office on main level, full bathroom on main level, 4 bedrooms and two baths upstairs, master bathroom has dual vanities, walk in shower, two closets, three car tandem garage,tankless water heater, fenced yard, screen porch, community pool, tennis courts, clubhouse all for your enjoyment, Cabarrus County School district!



