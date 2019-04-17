513 W Main Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool

Enjoy a completely remodeled, historic home, just minutes from all that downtown offer. This 3-bedroom, 2-bath home provides open living and kitchen area, granite counters, all new stainless steel appliances and a spacious lot for play or entertaining. Tenants get access to in-home washer/dryer and free membership to Clayton Community Center. Does relaxing on a rocking chair front porch sound like a great way to spend your evenings? Don't miss out! Sign a lease in June, get 1 month free lawn maintenance.