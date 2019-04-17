All apartments in Clayton
Last updated May 28 2020 at 6:16 AM

513 W Main Street

513 West Main Street · (919) 550-7355
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

513 West Main Street, Clayton, NC 27520
Downtown Clayton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1330 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Enjoy a completely remodeled, historic home, just minutes from all that downtown offer. This 3-bedroom, 2-bath home provides open living and kitchen area, granite counters, all new stainless steel appliances and a spacious lot for play or entertaining. Tenants get access to in-home washer/dryer and free membership to Clayton Community Center. Does relaxing on a rocking chair front porch sound like a great way to spend your evenings? Don't miss out! Sign a lease in June, get 1 month free lawn maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 513 W Main Street have any available units?
513 W Main Street has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 513 W Main Street have?
Some of 513 W Main Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 513 W Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
513 W Main Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 513 W Main Street pet-friendly?
No, 513 W Main Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton.
Does 513 W Main Street offer parking?
No, 513 W Main Street does not offer parking.
Does 513 W Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 513 W Main Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 513 W Main Street have a pool?
Yes, 513 W Main Street has a pool.
Does 513 W Main Street have accessible units?
No, 513 W Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 513 W Main Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 513 W Main Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 513 W Main Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 513 W Main Street does not have units with air conditioning.
