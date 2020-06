Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly

Nice 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bathroom Home- Close to Downtown Clayton- Available Now! - Available Now!



Great Location! Minutes from downtown Clayton and an easy commute to Raleigh! Located in a cute neighborhood with lots of trees surrounding.



This Cozy 2 story home features 3 bedrooms and 2 and a half bathrooms. The home is freshly painted throughout with new flooring in the common areas. Nice sized bedrooms and washer and dryer included.



Pets allowed with approval and deposit!



650+ credit score required and clean rental history required.



Pets allowed with approval and deposit!

650+ credit score required and clean rental history required.



Take a Virtual Tour: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1m5lkUvHTAib6MMyHLAO8CTHK9EmeET_J/view?usp=sharing



