Amenities

stainless steel gym pool

This beautiful home is located near shopping, dining, schools, and Clayton Community Park! The spacious floor plan includes a family room open to the breakfast area and kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances, an island, and a pantry. All of the bedrooms offer ample space, including the master suite and private bath featuring a dual-sink vanity and an over-sized shower. Less than 15 minutes to White Oak Crossing and I-40! Available 7/1/2020