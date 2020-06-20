Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym pool

155 Oakdale Ave. - 155 Oakdale Ave. Available 08/21/20 COMING SOON!! BRAND NEW, 3 bedroom home for rent in Downtown Clayton! - PET-FRIENDLY, Brand New 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath sensational 2-story townhome in Downtown Clayton, NC! With a landscaped no-maintenance yard, this handsome design is perfect for the homeowner who appreciates style without the fuss. Indulge in beautiful cabinetry, granite counters & a classic gas log fireplace to warm beside on chilly evenings. Youll find ample space w/large master suite & grand dining room perfect for special gatherings.



View 3d Tour of Representative floorplan: https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/9def6b6f-8eab-4206-87b2-f353d8ef19c9?setAttribution=mls&wl=true



Tenants will have access to an in-home washer/dryer set, regular yard maintenance, and a Silver Membership to the nearby FSC Sports Club! Dont miss your chance to rent this home, the opportunity will certainly not last long!



All renters receive a silver FSC Sports Club membership which includes access to the Riverwood, Lionsgate, Tralee, and Mingo Creek athletic clubs, pools, and golf courses.



Contact me today for more information on this amazing community located ONLY 1 mile from downtown Clayton! Check out all there is to offer just around the corner!



https://www.townofclaytonnc.org/Downtown-Clayton/events.aspx



(RLNE5806671)