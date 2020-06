Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home in Riverwood Country Club ....open floor plan with 3 upstairs bedrooms and a bonus area. The elementary school is right around the corner. Nice open Kitchen/living area, perfect for family interaction. Formal dining and an exceptional screened porch. Master suite is quite spacious with sitting area. The curb appeal is quaint and inviting. Riverwood Amenities avail for a fee. Note: Sq footage is approx, home has not been measured.