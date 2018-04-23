168 Ridge Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool tennis court

Conveniently located Carrboro 3 bed/2.5 bath Townhouse - Feel like you're living in a treehouse, with all of the amenities of a planned community! This 3 bedroom/2/5 bathroom townhome backs up to a natural wooded space with large trees. Rear deck with storage available. Bedrooms are located on the second floor two with view of the natural area. Master has attached bath.



Lower level includes eat in kitchen, dining area, living room and half bath. Easy access to the bus line. Townhome has community tennis, pool and parking spots for 2. Additional parking nearby.



Home offered for lease by Acorn + Oak Property Management. Inquiries and email homes@acorn-oak.com questions. Grad students welcome, however no undergrads.



Please let us know your move in date, approximate credit score and if you have any pets. Credit and background check prior to lease offer. Minimum 650 credit score and income 3x rent required. Pets considered.



(RLNE5492986)