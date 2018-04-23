All apartments in Chapel Hill
168 Ridge Trail
168 Ridge Trail

168 Ridge Trail · (919) 537-9053
Location

168 Ridge Trail, Chapel Hill, NC 27516

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 168 Ridge Trail · Avail. now

$1,850

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1446 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
tennis court
Conveniently located Carrboro 3 bed/2.5 bath Townhouse - Feel like you're living in a treehouse, with all of the amenities of a planned community! This 3 bedroom/2/5 bathroom townhome backs up to a natural wooded space with large trees. Rear deck with storage available. Bedrooms are located on the second floor two with view of the natural area. Master has attached bath.

Lower level includes eat in kitchen, dining area, living room and half bath. Easy access to the bus line. Townhome has community tennis, pool and parking spots for 2. Additional parking nearby.

Home offered for lease by Acorn + Oak Property Management. Inquiries and email homes@acorn-oak.com questions. Grad students welcome, however no undergrads.

Please let us know your move in date, approximate credit score and if you have any pets. Credit and background check prior to lease offer. Minimum 650 credit score and income 3x rent required. Pets considered.

(RLNE5492986)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 168 Ridge Trail have any available units?
168 Ridge Trail has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chapel Hill, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chapel Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 168 Ridge Trail have?
Some of 168 Ridge Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 168 Ridge Trail currently offering any rent specials?
168 Ridge Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 168 Ridge Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 168 Ridge Trail is pet friendly.
Does 168 Ridge Trail offer parking?
Yes, 168 Ridge Trail does offer parking.
Does 168 Ridge Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 168 Ridge Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 168 Ridge Trail have a pool?
Yes, 168 Ridge Trail has a pool.
Does 168 Ridge Trail have accessible units?
No, 168 Ridge Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 168 Ridge Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 168 Ridge Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
