Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court car wash area clubhouse coffee bar internet cafe dog park gym game room on-site laundry playground pool pool table internet access cats allowed parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center hot tub tennis court volleyball court

Welcome home to The Gregory North & South Apartment Homes in Cary, North Carolina, where you will find well-organized 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment home floorplans. Our pet-friendly communities are located off NC-54/NE Maynard Road, which makes getting to I-40 an easy commute. We are within 15 minutes from Raleigh, Raleigh-Durham International Airport and many entertainment options at Cary Towne Center and Crossroads Plaza.Our newly renovated apartment homes feature upgraded kitchens with new countertops, subway tile backsplashes and wood-style flooring. You will enjoy 4 newly renovated swimming pools with pergolas, 2 fitness centers, bark parks, outdoor kitchen areas, bocce ball court and laundry facilities. Contact us today!