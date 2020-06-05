949 Green Alder Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage media room

Immaculate, freshly painted, West Cary home near greenway. Cul-de-sac lot with wooded barrier behind home. 2 story foyer opens to dining room with tray ceiling. Granite, stainless appliances, pantry, large island and breakfast room in kitchen area. Open living room with gas fireplace. Main floor bedroom with closet and full bath with glass shower. Loft area top floor with laundry room. Large Master with sitting area and tray ceiling with fan. Basement contains media room with full, 2nd kitchen.