Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:14 AM

949 Green Alder Court

949 Green Alder Court · (919) 306-5665
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

949 Green Alder Court, Cary, NC 27519
Amberly

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$3,195

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 5 Bath · 4098 sqft

Amenities

Immaculate, freshly painted, West Cary home near greenway. Cul-de-sac lot with wooded barrier behind home. 2 story foyer opens to dining room with tray ceiling. Granite, stainless appliances, pantry, large island and breakfast room in kitchen area. Open living room with gas fireplace. Main floor bedroom with closet and full bath with glass shower. Loft area top floor with laundry room. Large Master with sitting area and tray ceiling with fan. Basement contains media room with full, 2nd kitchen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 949 Green Alder Court have any available units?
949 Green Alder Court has a unit available for $3,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cary, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cary Rent Report.
What amenities does 949 Green Alder Court have?
Some of 949 Green Alder Court's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 949 Green Alder Court currently offering any rent specials?
949 Green Alder Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 949 Green Alder Court pet-friendly?
No, 949 Green Alder Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cary.
Does 949 Green Alder Court offer parking?
Yes, 949 Green Alder Court does offer parking.
Does 949 Green Alder Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 949 Green Alder Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 949 Green Alder Court have a pool?
No, 949 Green Alder Court does not have a pool.
Does 949 Green Alder Court have accessible units?
No, 949 Green Alder Court does not have accessible units.
Does 949 Green Alder Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 949 Green Alder Court does not have units with dishwashers.
