SHORT TERM LEASE AVAILABLE. FULLY FURNISHED. The quaint Cape Cod home was built-in 1947 and is one block from the HUB of downtown Cary. The house itself has its unique quirks and charm from its age. First floor bedroom. The second floor used to be a loft for sleeping quarters (explaining the shortened ceilings), which is now two bedrooms and a bath.