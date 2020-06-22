816 Burnaby Court

Amenities
Available for Aug 5th Move-In : Home in Del Webb 55+ Active Adult Community in Cary's Carolina Preserve at Amberly. 3-Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2-Car Garage, One-Level Ranch Home; Bright Open Floor Plan, High Ceilings, Large Living-Dining Room Open to Beautiful Sunroom with Tile Flooring; Sunroom Opens to Private Backyard Patio. Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances. Washer-Dryer included; Landscaping Included; Enjoy Bradford Hall Community Center with Indoor & Outdoor Pool, Gym, Tennis Courts. No Pets Allowed