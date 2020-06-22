All apartments in Cary
816 Burnaby Court
Last updated June 8 2020 at 6:13 PM

816 Burnaby Court

816 Burnaby Court · (919) 378-1563
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

816 Burnaby Court, Cary, NC 27519
Amberly

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1440 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Available for Aug 5th Move-In : Home in Del Webb 55+ Active Adult Community in Cary's Carolina Preserve at Amberly. 3-Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2-Car Garage, One-Level Ranch Home; Bright Open Floor Plan, High Ceilings, Large Living-Dining Room Open to Beautiful Sunroom with Tile Flooring; Sunroom Opens to Private Backyard Patio. Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances. Washer-Dryer included; Landscaping Included; Enjoy Bradford Hall Community Center with Indoor & Outdoor Pool, Gym, Tennis Courts. No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 816 Burnaby Court have any available units?
816 Burnaby Court has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cary, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cary Rent Report.
What amenities does 816 Burnaby Court have?
Some of 816 Burnaby Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 816 Burnaby Court currently offering any rent specials?
816 Burnaby Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 816 Burnaby Court pet-friendly?
No, 816 Burnaby Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cary.
Does 816 Burnaby Court offer parking?
Yes, 816 Burnaby Court does offer parking.
Does 816 Burnaby Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 816 Burnaby Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 816 Burnaby Court have a pool?
Yes, 816 Burnaby Court has a pool.
Does 816 Burnaby Court have accessible units?
No, 816 Burnaby Court does not have accessible units.
Does 816 Burnaby Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 816 Burnaby Court does not have units with dishwashers.
