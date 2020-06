Amenities

in unit laundry garage fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

Prime Cary location 4 bedroom home in cul-de-sac with community amenities. Home has new paint and flooring throughout. Large fourth bedroom is an optional bonus room. Features include 2 1/2 baths, separate living and family rooms, two car garage, and a large garden tub in master suite. All appliances, including washer/dryer are provided. Convenient access to 540, RDU, and RTP. **no cats allowed**