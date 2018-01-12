All apartments in Cary
712 Callay Hill Way
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

712 Callay Hill Way

712 Callay Hill Way · (919) 324-6820
Location

712 Callay Hill Way, Cary, NC 27519

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 712 Callay Hill Way · Avail. Jul 8

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
712 Callay Hill Way Available 07/08/20 Impeccable 4 Bedroom | 2.5 Bath Home in Cary - Lawn & Landscaping Included - Enjoy a blend of elegance and quality in this stunning 4 Bedroom and 2.5 bath property located in Cary. With over 3,000 square feet of living spaces, this property features grand proportions and a magnificent layout.

Exceptional Interior Features include:
~Family room with hardwoods and a cozy fireplace bathed in natural light
~Elegant dining room accented with chair railing, crown molding, and hardwoods
~Gourmet kitchen outfitted with SS appliances and an island bar
~Open floor plan with a first floor office
~Expansive master suite highlighted with tray ceilings and a walk-in closet
~Spa-like Master Bath with a dual vanity, garden tub and separate shower
~Three additional spacious bedrooms and a full bath

Having access to a community pool, tennis courts, and great shopping/dining completes this gorgeous property in Carpenter Village. Great location between Davis Dr. and HWY 55, near RTP and RDU.

Available 07/08/2020
Washer/Dryer in unit
Lawn care included
Pets are negotiable, additional fees and breed restrictions apply
==============================================================
Move In Costs:
$2,295 First Month's Rent
$2,295 Security Deposit
$250 Administration Fee
$10 per month Tenant Management and Tech Fee

(RLNE5198975)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 712 Callay Hill Way have any available units?
712 Callay Hill Way has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cary, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cary Rent Report.
What amenities does 712 Callay Hill Way have?
Some of 712 Callay Hill Way's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 712 Callay Hill Way currently offering any rent specials?
712 Callay Hill Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 712 Callay Hill Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 712 Callay Hill Way is pet friendly.
Does 712 Callay Hill Way offer parking?
Yes, 712 Callay Hill Way does offer parking.
Does 712 Callay Hill Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 712 Callay Hill Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 712 Callay Hill Way have a pool?
Yes, 712 Callay Hill Way has a pool.
Does 712 Callay Hill Way have accessible units?
No, 712 Callay Hill Way does not have accessible units.
Does 712 Callay Hill Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 712 Callay Hill Way does not have units with dishwashers.
