Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage walk in closets pool playground

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage hot tub tennis court

712 Callay Hill Way Available 07/08/20 Impeccable 4 Bedroom | 2.5 Bath Home in Cary - Lawn & Landscaping Included - Enjoy a blend of elegance and quality in this stunning 4 Bedroom and 2.5 bath property located in Cary. With over 3,000 square feet of living spaces, this property features grand proportions and a magnificent layout.



Exceptional Interior Features include:

~Family room with hardwoods and a cozy fireplace bathed in natural light

~Elegant dining room accented with chair railing, crown molding, and hardwoods

~Gourmet kitchen outfitted with SS appliances and an island bar

~Open floor plan with a first floor office

~Expansive master suite highlighted with tray ceilings and a walk-in closet

~Spa-like Master Bath with a dual vanity, garden tub and separate shower

~Three additional spacious bedrooms and a full bath



Having access to a community pool, tennis courts, and great shopping/dining completes this gorgeous property in Carpenter Village. Great location between Davis Dr. and HWY 55, near RTP and RDU.



Available 07/08/2020

Washer/Dryer in unit

Lawn care included

Pets are negotiable, additional fees and breed restrictions apply

==============================================================

Move In Costs:

$2,295 First Month's Rent

$2,295 Security Deposit

$250 Administration Fee

$10 per month Tenant Management and Tech Fee



(RLNE5198975)