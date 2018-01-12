Amenities
712 Callay Hill Way Available 07/08/20 Impeccable 4 Bedroom | 2.5 Bath Home in Cary - Lawn & Landscaping Included - Enjoy a blend of elegance and quality in this stunning 4 Bedroom and 2.5 bath property located in Cary. With over 3,000 square feet of living spaces, this property features grand proportions and a magnificent layout.
Exceptional Interior Features include:
~Family room with hardwoods and a cozy fireplace bathed in natural light
~Elegant dining room accented with chair railing, crown molding, and hardwoods
~Gourmet kitchen outfitted with SS appliances and an island bar
~Open floor plan with a first floor office
~Expansive master suite highlighted with tray ceilings and a walk-in closet
~Spa-like Master Bath with a dual vanity, garden tub and separate shower
~Three additional spacious bedrooms and a full bath
Having access to a community pool, tennis courts, and great shopping/dining completes this gorgeous property in Carpenter Village. Great location between Davis Dr. and HWY 55, near RTP and RDU.
Available 07/08/2020
Washer/Dryer in unit
Lawn care included
Pets are negotiable, additional fees and breed restrictions apply
==============================================================
Move In Costs:
$2,295 First Month's Rent
$2,295 Security Deposit
$250 Administration Fee
$10 per month Tenant Management and Tech Fee
(RLNE5198975)