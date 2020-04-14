608 SW Maynard Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage media room

Stunning updated home in great Cary location! Walking trails, close to restaurants, hospital, & grocery stores. Hardwoods & kitchen w/double oven & large granite island! 3 fireplaces & 3 full baths, including beautiful resort style bath! Basement is great for bonus or media room & separate entrance. Covered porch & large deck! Landlord believes that this residence contains approximately 3411 sqft. of Living Area, but Tenant shall independently verify this and shall not rely upon the foregoing representation.