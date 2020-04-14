All apartments in Cary
Last updated March 31 2020 at 7:37 AM

608 SW Maynard Rd

608 Southwest Maynard Road · (919) 882-7742
Location

608 Southwest Maynard Road, Cary, NC 27511

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 3411 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
Stunning updated home in great Cary location! Walking trails, close to restaurants, hospital, & grocery stores. Hardwoods & kitchen w/double oven & large granite island! 3 fireplaces & 3 full baths, including beautiful resort style bath! Basement is great for bonus or media room & separate entrance. Covered porch & large deck! Landlord believes that this residence contains approximately 3411 sqft. of Living Area, but Tenant shall independently verify this and shall not rely upon the foregoing representation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

