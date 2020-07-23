All apartments in Cary
604 Carlton Commons Ln.
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

604 Carlton Commons Ln

604 Carlton Commons Lane · (919) 782-1717
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

604 Carlton Commons Lane, Cary, NC 27519

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2.5 baths, $1495 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,495

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1710 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 07/24/20 Two bedroom town home at Legacy at Carpenter Village in Cary! Hardwood floors in entry way. Great size living room with gas fireplace. Second floor has two master suites each with their own walk in closets and separate bathrooms. Master bedroom has large garden style tub with separate shower and dual vanities. Large patio off back with an outside storage closet. Attached one car garage. Home is ready for mid July move in!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5967227)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 604 Carlton Commons Ln have any available units?
604 Carlton Commons Ln has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cary, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cary Rent Report.
What amenities does 604 Carlton Commons Ln have?
Some of 604 Carlton Commons Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 604 Carlton Commons Ln currently offering any rent specials?
604 Carlton Commons Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 604 Carlton Commons Ln pet-friendly?
No, 604 Carlton Commons Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cary.
Does 604 Carlton Commons Ln offer parking?
Yes, 604 Carlton Commons Ln offers parking.
Does 604 Carlton Commons Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 604 Carlton Commons Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 604 Carlton Commons Ln have a pool?
No, 604 Carlton Commons Ln does not have a pool.
Does 604 Carlton Commons Ln have accessible units?
No, 604 Carlton Commons Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 604 Carlton Commons Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 604 Carlton Commons Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

