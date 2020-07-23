Available 07/24/20 Two bedroom town home at Legacy at Carpenter Village in Cary! Hardwood floors in entry way. Great size living room with gas fireplace. Second floor has two master suites each with their own walk in closets and separate bathrooms. Master bedroom has large garden style tub with separate shower and dual vanities. Large patio off back with an outside storage closet. Attached one car garage. Home is ready for mid July move in!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5967227)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 604 Carlton Commons Ln have any available units?