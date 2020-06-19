539 Panorama Park Place

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub

Avail 7/20/20. Pets negotiable w/ weight limit. Pet fee. Beautiful end unit townhome with fenced yard! Open floor plan with lots of natural light. HW floors throughout 1st floor. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counters and and gas range. Living/Dining combination with gas fireplace. Large master suite with spa-like bath and walk-in closets . Utility room with w/d included. Relax on back patio. Community Pool included. Close to 540/55 and lots of shopping/restaurants.