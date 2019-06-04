All apartments in Cary
Find more places like 518 Waterford Lake Drive - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cary, NC
/
518 Waterford Lake Drive - 1
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

518 Waterford Lake Drive - 1

518 Waterford Lake Dr · (919) 493-7633
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cary
See all
Cary Park
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

518 Waterford Lake Dr, Cary, NC 27519
Cary Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath Cary Park condo that offers a stylish and sophisticated place to call home. Steps to walking paths and the lake. Minutes to major employment- Cary, Raleigh, Durham, RTP and 540. Water and sewer included along with pool. Covered parking and additional storage space. Spacious bedrooms. A split bedroom plan. Proper laundry room. Hardwood flooring in living spaces and all appliances included. Sorry no pets. Have a 625 credit score with 55% or lower debt to income ratio to apply.
Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath Cary Park condo that offers a stylish and sophisticated place to call home. Steps to walking paths and the lake. Minutes to major employment- Cary, Raleigh, Durham, RTP and 540. Water and sewer included along with pool. Covered parking and additional storage space. Spacious bedrooms. A split bedroom plan. Proper laundry room. Hardwood flooring in living spaces and all appliances included. Sorry no pets. Have a 625 credit score with 55% or lower debt to income ratio to apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 518 Waterford Lake Drive - 1 have any available units?
518 Waterford Lake Drive - 1 has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cary, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cary Rent Report.
What amenities does 518 Waterford Lake Drive - 1 have?
Some of 518 Waterford Lake Drive - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 518 Waterford Lake Drive - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
518 Waterford Lake Drive - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 518 Waterford Lake Drive - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 518 Waterford Lake Drive - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cary.
Does 518 Waterford Lake Drive - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 518 Waterford Lake Drive - 1 does offer parking.
Does 518 Waterford Lake Drive - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 518 Waterford Lake Drive - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 518 Waterford Lake Drive - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 518 Waterford Lake Drive - 1 has a pool.
Does 518 Waterford Lake Drive - 1 have accessible units?
No, 518 Waterford Lake Drive - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 518 Waterford Lake Drive - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 518 Waterford Lake Drive - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 518 Waterford Lake Drive - 1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Aventura Crossroads
1010 Legacy Village Dr
Cary, NC 27518
Town Station
2025 Swift Commons Ln
Cary, NC 27513
Reserve at Cary Park
2000 Cary Reserve Dr
Cary, NC 27519
The Aster
3025 Alston Manor St
Cary, NC 27519
Meridian at Harrison Pointe
2000 Banyon Grove Loop
Cary, NC 27513
Town Station Lofts
1000 Ballena Cir
Cary, NC 27513
Cary Pines
1331 Wicklow Ct
Cary, NC 27511
Hyde Park
200 Hyde Park Ct
Cary, NC 27513

Similar Pages

Cary 1 BedroomsCary 2 Bedrooms
Cary Apartments with BalconyCary Apartments with Pool
Cary Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCGreensboro, NCFayetteville, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NC
Burlington, NCWake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NCHolly Springs, NCGoldsboro, NCClayton, NC
Knightdale, NCWilson, NCSpring Lake, NCMebane, NCFuquay-Varina, NCHillsborough, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lochmere
Cary Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Guilford CollegeFayetteville Technical Community College
Fayetteville State UniversityMeredith College
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity