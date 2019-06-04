518 Waterford Lake Drive - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking pool internet access

Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath Cary Park condo that offers a stylish and sophisticated place to call home. Steps to walking paths and the lake. Minutes to major employment- Cary, Raleigh, Durham, RTP and 540. Water and sewer included along with pool. Covered parking and additional storage space. Spacious bedrooms. A split bedroom plan. Proper laundry room. Hardwood flooring in living spaces and all appliances included. Sorry no pets. Have a 625 credit score with 55% or lower debt to income ratio to apply.

