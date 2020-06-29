All apartments in Cary
Last updated July 4 2020 at 2:53 AM

4212 Lofty Ridge Place

4212 Lofty Ridge Place · (919) 758-8133
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4212 Lofty Ridge Place, Cary, NC 27560

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 12

$1,750

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1836 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Gorgeous townhome with all the upgrades you could need, available for August move in! This house features hardwood style floors throughout the first floor, and a bright open floor plan. This kitchen has everything you could need; gas cooking range, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, and pantry. Dining room opens up to a screened in patio! Half bathroom downstairs. The hardwoods follow you up the open stair case. You will love the oversized master bedroom suite, with equally impressive bathroom and walk in closet! Upstairs are 2 additional bedrooms and a full bathroom. Washer and dryer included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4212 Lofty Ridge Place have any available units?
4212 Lofty Ridge Place has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cary, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cary Rent Report.
What amenities does 4212 Lofty Ridge Place have?
Some of 4212 Lofty Ridge Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4212 Lofty Ridge Place currently offering any rent specials?
4212 Lofty Ridge Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4212 Lofty Ridge Place pet-friendly?
No, 4212 Lofty Ridge Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cary.
Does 4212 Lofty Ridge Place offer parking?
Yes, 4212 Lofty Ridge Place offers parking.
Does 4212 Lofty Ridge Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4212 Lofty Ridge Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4212 Lofty Ridge Place have a pool?
No, 4212 Lofty Ridge Place does not have a pool.
Does 4212 Lofty Ridge Place have accessible units?
No, 4212 Lofty Ridge Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4212 Lofty Ridge Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4212 Lofty Ridge Place has units with dishwashers.
