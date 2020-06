Amenities

Available 7/20/20. Minimum 24 month lease. Great brick townhome in desirable Amberly. Community amenities included. Kitchen with good size pantry, granite counters and stainless appliances. Backs up to landscaped open space. Family/dining area downstairs. Large master suite has bathroom with separate shower and garden tub, dual sinks, and cherry cabinets. Two other good sized bedrooms. Lots of storage with several walk-in closets. Washer/Dryer Included. One car garage for parking/storage. Welcome Home!