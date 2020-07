Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Stunning 2bed/2bath condo on Lake Lochmere with gorgeous views! Fall in love with this fully upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops and sleek appliances! Vaulted ceilings and recessed lighting is a cooks dream! Wood laminate flooring throughout and grand fireplace in living area. Sit on your covered balcony overlooking the lake and enjoy the serene wooded setting. This condo is on the top floor of the building offering great privacy, and also includes designated car-port spot. Move in early August!



(RLNE5880144)