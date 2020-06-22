All apartments in Cary


316 New Milford Road
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

316 New Milford Road

316 New Millford Road · (919) 324-6820
Location

316 New Millford Road, Cary, NC 27519

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 316 New Milford Road · Avail. Jul 4

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2543 sqft



Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
google fiber
tennis court
volleyball court
316 New Milford Road Available 07/04/20 3 Bed | 2.5 Bath Home - Experience an unparalleled level of luxury in this extraordinary two story property conveniently located in the heart of Cary. Designed with a warm classic design and a well-planned layout, this charming residence offers 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths with over 2,500 square feet of living spaces. Incredible natural light floods the home highlighting the luxurious details featuring hardwoods, crown molding, and plantation shutters throughout.

Exceptional Interior Features Include:
~Welcoming Living Room graced with handsome columns
~Dramatic Great Room with cozy fireplace and built-ins surrounded by large sun-lit windows
~Gourmet Kitchen with tile back splash, pantry and breakfast area
~Sun Room with skylights off of the kitchen
~Fabulous Master Suite with very large walk-in closet and master bath featuring a dual vanity
~Two well proportioned bedrooms on upper level with nice sized closets and a Full Bath
~Upper level Loft suitable as office or playroom
~Google Fiber ready

Having access to the 1 car garage, covered porch, community pool/tennis/volleyball/playground, greenways and large common area across the street complete this classic home in Twin Lakes. In this unbeatable location, live steps from the park, great shopping/dining, Wegman's, and many of Cary's top schools. Easy access to I40/540/RTP/RDU.

Available 7/4/2020
Tenant Maintained Washer/Dryer Included
Small Pets Negotiable, 30 pounds and under. Breed restrictions and fees apply.
__________________________________________________________________
Move In Costs
$1950 First Month's Rent
$1950 Security Deposit
$250 Administration Fee
$10 per month Tenant Management and Tech Fee

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5849030)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

