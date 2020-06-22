Amenities

316 New Milford Road Available 07/04/20 3 Bed | 2.5 Bath Home - Experience an unparalleled level of luxury in this extraordinary two story property conveniently located in the heart of Cary. Designed with a warm classic design and a well-planned layout, this charming residence offers 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths with over 2,500 square feet of living spaces. Incredible natural light floods the home highlighting the luxurious details featuring hardwoods, crown molding, and plantation shutters throughout.



Exceptional Interior Features Include:

~Welcoming Living Room graced with handsome columns

~Dramatic Great Room with cozy fireplace and built-ins surrounded by large sun-lit windows

~Gourmet Kitchen with tile back splash, pantry and breakfast area

~Sun Room with skylights off of the kitchen

~Fabulous Master Suite with very large walk-in closet and master bath featuring a dual vanity

~Two well proportioned bedrooms on upper level with nice sized closets and a Full Bath

~Upper level Loft suitable as office or playroom

~Google Fiber ready



Having access to the 1 car garage, covered porch, community pool/tennis/volleyball/playground, greenways and large common area across the street complete this classic home in Twin Lakes. In this unbeatable location, live steps from the park, great shopping/dining, Wegman's, and many of Cary's top schools. Easy access to I40/540/RTP/RDU.



Available 7/4/2020

Tenant Maintained Washer/Dryer Included

Small Pets Negotiable, 30 pounds and under. Breed restrictions and fees apply.

Move In Costs

$1950 First Month's Rent

$1950 Security Deposit

$250 Administration Fee

$10 per month Tenant Management and Tech Fee



No Cats Allowed



