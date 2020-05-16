All apartments in Cary
313 Indigo Drive
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:08 AM

313 Indigo Drive

313 Indigo Drive · (919) 324-6820
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

313 Indigo Drive, Cary, NC 27513

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 313 Indigo Drive · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2019 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
garage
4 Bed / 2.5 Bath Home With Fenced In Yard - Enjoy unsurpassed details and amenities in this lovely 1 car garage home located in Royal Oaks subdivision. With over 2,000 square feet of living spaces, this 4 Bedroom and 2.5 Bath property features new carpet/paint and a fabulous floor plan.

Exceptional Features:
~Living room with a decorative nonfunctional fireplace and hardwoods
~Gourmet kitchen outfitted with granite countertops
~New carpet, new paint, and all new SS appliances
~Powder room downstairs
~Laundry room (washer and dryer NOT included)
~Downstairs bonus room perfect for an office
~Master bedroom with walk-in closet and ensuite bath
~Three additional bedrooms of generous proportions
~Full bath upstairs
~Large fenced in yard complete with a deck and a fire pit

The exterior amenities include a large yard, fire pit, and 1 car garage. Having access to the top schools as well as exclusive shopping and dining complete this beautifully designed property in Cary. Easy access to I40, SAS, RDU and only two miles from Downtown Cary.

Pets negotiable (Additional fees, size limits, and breed restrictions apply)
Available 04/1/2020
Washer/Dryer NOT included
===============================================================
Move In Costs:
$1,700 First Month's Rent
$1,700 Security Deposit
$250 Administration Fee
$10 per month Tenant Management Fee

(RLNE5663665)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 313 Indigo Drive have any available units?
313 Indigo Drive has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cary, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cary Rent Report.
What amenities does 313 Indigo Drive have?
Some of 313 Indigo Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 313 Indigo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
313 Indigo Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 Indigo Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 313 Indigo Drive is pet friendly.
Does 313 Indigo Drive offer parking?
Yes, 313 Indigo Drive does offer parking.
Does 313 Indigo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 313 Indigo Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 Indigo Drive have a pool?
No, 313 Indigo Drive does not have a pool.
Does 313 Indigo Drive have accessible units?
No, 313 Indigo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 313 Indigo Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 313 Indigo Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
