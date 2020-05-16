313 Indigo Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit on-site laundry parking garage

4 Bed / 2.5 Bath Home With Fenced In Yard - Enjoy unsurpassed details and amenities in this lovely 1 car garage home located in Royal Oaks subdivision. With over 2,000 square feet of living spaces, this 4 Bedroom and 2.5 Bath property features new carpet/paint and a fabulous floor plan.



Exceptional Features:

~Living room with a decorative nonfunctional fireplace and hardwoods

~Gourmet kitchen outfitted with granite countertops

~New carpet, new paint, and all new SS appliances

~Powder room downstairs

~Laundry room (washer and dryer NOT included)

~Downstairs bonus room perfect for an office

~Master bedroom with walk-in closet and ensuite bath

~Three additional bedrooms of generous proportions

~Full bath upstairs

~Large fenced in yard complete with a deck and a fire pit



The exterior amenities include a large yard, fire pit, and 1 car garage. Having access to the top schools as well as exclusive shopping and dining complete this beautifully designed property in Cary. Easy access to I40, SAS, RDU and only two miles from Downtown Cary.



Pets negotiable (Additional fees, size limits, and breed restrictions apply)

Available 04/1/2020

Washer/Dryer NOT included

Move In Costs:

$1,700 First Month's Rent

$1,700 Security Deposit

$250 Administration Fee

$10 per month Tenant Management Fee



