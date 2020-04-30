Amenities

308 Sunstone Dr Available 07/15/20 Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhome- Located in Stone Creek Village, Cary! Available July 15th! - Available July 15th, 2020!



Stunning, spacious, 3 story town home offers all of the amenities that you are looking for located in Stone Creek Village. This is a 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath unit. All Stainless Steel appliances with hardwoods throughout the entire first floor. Fantastic granite counter tops surround the kitchen. A spectacular sun room sits off of the family room that could also serve as an office space. The second floor features a hard wood floor landing and hallway and all new carpets. Very large master bath with a beautiful bathroom and walk in closet. Nice size laundry room is on the 2nd floor that includes a front end loading washer and dryer...all included. There is a very large bonus, media room on the 3rd floor with access to your attic for storage. A nice screened in porch off of the first floor makes this comfortable come home to residence. Two car, attached garage.



Stone Creek Village is located at the heart of one of the country's most desirable places to live and do business. You can easily walk to the Harris Teeter, numerous dining options and services. Located at the intersection of High House & Davis Drive, Stone Creek is beautiful place to call home.



Great Features:



*Hardwood floors on entire 1st floor

*Attached 2 Car garage

*Front loading washer and dryer

*Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops

*Screened in back porch

*3rd floor bonus room

*Additional attic storage



Sorry no pets!



650+ credit score required and clean rental history required.



Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. For more info or to schedule a showing, please contact Lesley directly at lesley@acorn-oak.com or visit our website at www.acorn-oak.com



