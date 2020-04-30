All apartments in Cary
308 Sunstone Dr
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:09 AM

308 Sunstone Dr

308 Sunstone Drive · (984) 225-1951
Location

308 Sunstone Drive, Cary, NC 27519

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 308 Sunstone Dr · Avail. Jul 15

$2,200

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2550 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
308 Sunstone Dr Available 07/15/20 Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhome- Located in Stone Creek Village, Cary! Available July 15th! - Available July 15th, 2020!

Stunning, spacious, 3 story town home offers all of the amenities that you are looking for located in Stone Creek Village. This is a 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath unit. All Stainless Steel appliances with hardwoods throughout the entire first floor. Fantastic granite counter tops surround the kitchen. A spectacular sun room sits off of the family room that could also serve as an office space. The second floor features a hard wood floor landing and hallway and all new carpets. Very large master bath with a beautiful bathroom and walk in closet. Nice size laundry room is on the 2nd floor that includes a front end loading washer and dryer...all included. There is a very large bonus, media room on the 3rd floor with access to your attic for storage. A nice screened in porch off of the first floor makes this comfortable come home to residence. Two car, attached garage.

Stone Creek Village is located at the heart of one of the country's most desirable places to live and do business. You can easily walk to the Harris Teeter, numerous dining options and services. Located at the intersection of High House & Davis Drive, Stone Creek is beautiful place to call home.

Great Features:

*Hardwood floors on entire 1st floor
*Attached 2 Car garage
*Front loading washer and dryer
*Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops
*Screened in back porch
*3rd floor bonus room
*Additional attic storage

Sorry no pets!

650+ credit score required and clean rental history required.

Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. For more info or to schedule a showing, please contact Lesley directly at lesley@acorn-oak.com or visit our website at www.acorn-oak.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5840343)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 308 Sunstone Dr have any available units?
308 Sunstone Dr has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cary, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cary Rent Report.
What amenities does 308 Sunstone Dr have?
Some of 308 Sunstone Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 308 Sunstone Dr currently offering any rent specials?
308 Sunstone Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 Sunstone Dr pet-friendly?
No, 308 Sunstone Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cary.
Does 308 Sunstone Dr offer parking?
Yes, 308 Sunstone Dr does offer parking.
Does 308 Sunstone Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 308 Sunstone Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 Sunstone Dr have a pool?
No, 308 Sunstone Dr does not have a pool.
Does 308 Sunstone Dr have accessible units?
No, 308 Sunstone Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 308 Sunstone Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 308 Sunstone Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
