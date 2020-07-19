211 Barbary Court

Amenities

Available for August 10th Move-In : Great 2-Bedroom Cary Townhome, Ideally Located between Maynard Rd & Cary Pkwy with Easy Access to Highways. 1st Floor has Large Living Room, Kitchen with Lots of Counter-space and Tile Backsplash. 2 Bedrooms on Second Floor with Updated Bathroom. Laundry Room on 1st Floor-Washer & Dryer Not Included. Large Backyard Wood Deck; Storage Shed in Fenced Backyard Space. Community Pool and Tennis Included. Pets are Negotiable With a $25/Month Pet Fee Per Pet (2 Pet Limit)