All apartments in Cary
Find more places like 205 Broadgait Brae Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cary, NC
/
205 Broadgait Brae Road
Last updated June 21 2020 at 9:09 AM

205 Broadgait Brae Road

205 Broadgait Brae Road · (919) 324-6820
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cary
See all
Cary Park
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

205 Broadgait Brae Road, Cary, NC 27519
Cary Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 205 Broadgait Brae Road · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2557 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Luxurious Cary Park Townhouse 3 Bedroom | 2.5 Bath - Enjoy captivating lakefront views, walking trails and exclusive dining in this luxurious two story Townhouse centrally located in the heart of Cary. With over 2,500 square feet of living space, this 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, 2 half bath property features a dramatic great room with fireplace that opens to a sun filled deck overlooking a scenic lake, exquisite dining room and kitchen outfitted with SS appliances, granite counter tops and island bar.

Exceptional interior features: Hardwoods, built in desk nook, oversized full basement with fireplace that opens to an outside patio, glamorous master bedroom accented with tray ceiling, walk-in-closet and elegant master bath complete with double-sink vanity, soaking tub and separate stall shower. Additionally, the property is equipped with a central vacuum system and 2 car garage.

NO pets, NO exceptions
Tenant Maintained Washer/Dryer Included
Available 06/20/2020
===============================================================
Move In Costs:
$1,795 First Month's Rent
$1,795 Security Deposit
$250 Admin Fee
$10 per month Tenant Management and Tech Fee

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3383092)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 Broadgait Brae Road have any available units?
205 Broadgait Brae Road has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cary, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cary Rent Report.
What amenities does 205 Broadgait Brae Road have?
Some of 205 Broadgait Brae Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 Broadgait Brae Road currently offering any rent specials?
205 Broadgait Brae Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 Broadgait Brae Road pet-friendly?
No, 205 Broadgait Brae Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cary.
Does 205 Broadgait Brae Road offer parking?
Yes, 205 Broadgait Brae Road does offer parking.
Does 205 Broadgait Brae Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 205 Broadgait Brae Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 Broadgait Brae Road have a pool?
No, 205 Broadgait Brae Road does not have a pool.
Does 205 Broadgait Brae Road have accessible units?
No, 205 Broadgait Brae Road does not have accessible units.
Does 205 Broadgait Brae Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 205 Broadgait Brae Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 205 Broadgait Brae Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Harrison Grande
300 Sudbury Dr
Cary, NC 27513
Tradition at Stonewater
12000 Wisdom Dr
Cary, NC 27519
Aventura Crossroads
1010 Legacy Village Dr
Cary, NC 27518
Woodcreek Apartments
100 Stephanie Dr
Cary, NC 27511
Reserve at Cary Park
2000 Cary Reserve Dr
Cary, NC 27519
Lantower Weston Corners
6000 Elevate Circle
Cary, NC 27513
Hawthorne at Parkside
7215 O'kelly Chapel Road
Cary, NC 27519
Trilogy Cary
1106 Scenic Club Drive
Cary, NC 27519

Similar Pages

Cary 1 BedroomsCary 2 Bedrooms
Cary Apartments with BalconyCary Apartments with Pool
Cary Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCGreensboro, NCFayetteville, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NC
Burlington, NCWake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NCHolly Springs, NCGoldsboro, NCClayton, NC
Knightdale, NCWilson, NCSpring Lake, NCMebane, NCFuquay-Varina, NCHillsborough, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lochmere
Cary Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Guilford CollegeFayetteville Technical Community College
Fayetteville State UniversityMeredith College
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity