205 Broadgait Brae Road

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Luxurious Cary Park Townhouse 3 Bedroom | 2.5 Bath - Enjoy captivating lakefront views, walking trails and exclusive dining in this luxurious two story Townhouse centrally located in the heart of Cary. With over 2,500 square feet of living space, this 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, 2 half bath property features a dramatic great room with fireplace that opens to a sun filled deck overlooking a scenic lake, exquisite dining room and kitchen outfitted with SS appliances, granite counter tops and island bar.



Exceptional interior features: Hardwoods, built in desk nook, oversized full basement with fireplace that opens to an outside patio, glamorous master bedroom accented with tray ceiling, walk-in-closet and elegant master bath complete with double-sink vanity, soaking tub and separate stall shower. Additionally, the property is equipped with a central vacuum system and 2 car garage.



NO pets, NO exceptions

Tenant Maintained Washer/Dryer Included

Available 06/20/2020

Move In Costs:

$1,795 First Month's Rent

$1,795 Security Deposit

$250 Admin Fee

$10 per month Tenant Management and Tech Fee



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3383092)