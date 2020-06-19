All apartments in Cary
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

2018 Rapid Falls Road

2018 Rapid Falls Road · (919) 694-1660 ext. 27
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2018 Rapid Falls Road, Cary, NC 27519

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2018 Rapid Falls Road · Avail. now

$1,499

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1679 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
Breathtaking End-Unit Townhome with 2 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths in Popular Twin Lakes! - Located in the VERY popular Twin Lakes neighborhood in Morrisville, this beautiful townhouse has been impeccably maintained, and will be an amazing choice for your next home! Enjoy the convenience of having a like-new washer and dryer within steps of both bedrooms!

This 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom townhouse features a semi-private back patio, an open floorpan perfect for entertaining, and hardwood floors throughout the first level! In a quiet and relaxed neighborhood, this beauty has the perfect layout and all of the conveniences appreciated in an updated home.

Stroll into your kitchen with stainless steel appliances, expansive countertops, and tons of storage to make a meal, grab a snack, or take a seat at the bar. Two large bedrooms provide lots of space and the Master Bedroom even has an extra sitting room that can be used as an office space, workout area, the options are endless!

Owner has left an Ecobee thermostat which is fully programmable and able to be controlled remotely - talk about an upgrade!!

Super convenient location with easy access to RTP, US-147, I-40 and just 7 minutes from RDU!

Wegmans is being built within walking distance - Opening August 2nd, 2020 - and you dont even have to get on the main road to get there!!

If you hesitate, I promise, you will miss it!

Minimum credit scores of 650 + income of 3x's the monthly rent required to qualify.

Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. For more info or to schedule a showing please visit us at www.acorn-oak.com or email live@acorn-oak.com directly.

Tenant responsible for water, sewer, electric, and gas.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5389477)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2018 Rapid Falls Road have any available units?
2018 Rapid Falls Road has a unit available for $1,499 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cary, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cary Rent Report.
What amenities does 2018 Rapid Falls Road have?
Some of 2018 Rapid Falls Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2018 Rapid Falls Road currently offering any rent specials?
2018 Rapid Falls Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2018 Rapid Falls Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2018 Rapid Falls Road is pet friendly.
Does 2018 Rapid Falls Road offer parking?
No, 2018 Rapid Falls Road does not offer parking.
Does 2018 Rapid Falls Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2018 Rapid Falls Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2018 Rapid Falls Road have a pool?
No, 2018 Rapid Falls Road does not have a pool.
Does 2018 Rapid Falls Road have accessible units?
No, 2018 Rapid Falls Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2018 Rapid Falls Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2018 Rapid Falls Road does not have units with dishwashers.
