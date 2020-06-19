2018 Rapid Falls Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym

Breathtaking End-Unit Townhome with 2 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths in Popular Twin Lakes! - Located in the VERY popular Twin Lakes neighborhood in Morrisville, this beautiful townhouse has been impeccably maintained, and will be an amazing choice for your next home! Enjoy the convenience of having a like-new washer and dryer within steps of both bedrooms!



This 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom townhouse features a semi-private back patio, an open floorpan perfect for entertaining, and hardwood floors throughout the first level! In a quiet and relaxed neighborhood, this beauty has the perfect layout and all of the conveniences appreciated in an updated home.



Stroll into your kitchen with stainless steel appliances, expansive countertops, and tons of storage to make a meal, grab a snack, or take a seat at the bar. Two large bedrooms provide lots of space and the Master Bedroom even has an extra sitting room that can be used as an office space, workout area, the options are endless!



Owner has left an Ecobee thermostat which is fully programmable and able to be controlled remotely - talk about an upgrade!!



Super convenient location with easy access to RTP, US-147, I-40 and just 7 minutes from RDU!



Wegmans is being built within walking distance - Opening August 2nd, 2020 - and you dont even have to get on the main road to get there!!



If you hesitate, I promise, you will miss it!



Minimum credit scores of 650 + income of 3x's the monthly rent required to qualify.



Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. For more info or to schedule a showing please visit us at www.acorn-oak.com or email live@acorn-oak.com directly.



Tenant responsible for water, sewer, electric, and gas.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5389477)