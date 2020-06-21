All apartments in Cary
Find more places like 142 Braeside Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cary, NC
/
142 Braeside Court
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

142 Braeside Court

142 Braeside Court · (919) 415-1589
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cary
See all
Cary Park
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

142 Braeside Court, Cary, NC 27519
Cary Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 142 Braeside Court · Avail. Aug 7

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1888 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pool
guest suite
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pool
guest suite
142 Braeside Court Available 08/07/20 Beautiful 3 Story 3BDR 3.5Bath Townhome @ Cary Park! Available August! - First floor with guest suite. Main Level features open floors, Kitchen with 42" Maple Cabinets, finished counters, island, and Bar. Separate Dining room. Gas logged fireplace in family room. Master bedroom and additional suite on 3rd floor. Master bath w/Garden Tub, Custom Closets! Washer & Dryer are included. Option to join Cary Park pool. Easy Access to RTP, 540, RDU. This is a pet-free unit. Pictures were taken prior to current tenant.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4185934)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 142 Braeside Court have any available units?
142 Braeside Court has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cary, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cary Rent Report.
What amenities does 142 Braeside Court have?
Some of 142 Braeside Court's amenities include in unit laundry, pool, and guest suite. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 142 Braeside Court currently offering any rent specials?
142 Braeside Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 142 Braeside Court pet-friendly?
No, 142 Braeside Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cary.
Does 142 Braeside Court offer parking?
No, 142 Braeside Court does not offer parking.
Does 142 Braeside Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 142 Braeside Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 142 Braeside Court have a pool?
Yes, 142 Braeside Court has a pool.
Does 142 Braeside Court have accessible units?
No, 142 Braeside Court does not have accessible units.
Does 142 Braeside Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 142 Braeside Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 142 Braeside Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Harrison Grande
300 Sudbury Dr
Cary, NC 27513
Audubon Parc
1100 Audubon Parc Dr
Cary, NC 27518
Woodlyn on the Green
100 Kempwood Dr
Cary, NC 27513
Aventura Crossroads
1010 Legacy Village Dr
Cary, NC 27518
Windsor at Tryon Village
2000 Crossroads Manor Ct
Cary, NC 27518
Trilogy Cary
1106 Scenic Club Drive
Cary, NC 27519
Bradford Luxury Apartments and Townhomes
21035 Bradford Green Sq
Cary, NC 27519
Hudson High House
100 Terrastone Pl
Cary, NC 27519

Similar Pages

Cary 1 BedroomsCary 2 Bedrooms
Cary Apartments with BalconyCary Apartments with Pool
Cary Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCGreensboro, NCFayetteville, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NC
Burlington, NCWake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NCHolly Springs, NCGoldsboro, NCClayton, NC
Knightdale, NCWilson, NCSpring Lake, NCMebane, NCFuquay-Varina, NCHillsborough, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lochmere
Cary Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Guilford CollegeFayetteville Technical Community College
Fayetteville State UniversityMeredith College
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity