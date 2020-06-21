Amenities

in unit laundry pool guest suite fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities pool guest suite

142 Braeside Court Available 08/07/20 Beautiful 3 Story 3BDR 3.5Bath Townhome @ Cary Park! Available August! - First floor with guest suite. Main Level features open floors, Kitchen with 42" Maple Cabinets, finished counters, island, and Bar. Separate Dining room. Gas logged fireplace in family room. Master bedroom and additional suite on 3rd floor. Master bath w/Garden Tub, Custom Closets! Washer & Dryer are included. Option to join Cary Park pool. Easy Access to RTP, 540, RDU. This is a pet-free unit. Pictures were taken prior to current tenant.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4185934)