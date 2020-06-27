1224 Donaldson Court

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly pool ceiling fan bbq/grill

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool bbq/grill

Charming townhome located in highly sought after Williamsburg Manor.Immaculate 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath room townhome located just off o fWalnut St in Cary just minutes to Crossroads shopping center with quick highway access. Living room is spacious with tile flooring.Kitchen is well-equipped and gets lots of natural light and enclosed patio is perfect for grilling out. Master bedroom, secondary bedroom and 1 full bathroom with walk in shower upstairs. 1 small pet considered with fee. Welcome home!