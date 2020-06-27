All apartments in Cary
1224 Donaldson Court
1224 Donaldson Court

1224 Donaldson Court · No Longer Available
Location

1224 Donaldson Court, Cary, NC 27511

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
bbq/grill
Charming townhome located in highly sought after Williamsburg Manor.Immaculate 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath room townhome located just off o fWalnut St in Cary just minutes to Crossroads shopping center with quick highway access. Living room is spacious with tile flooring.Kitchen is well-equipped and gets lots of natural light and enclosed patio is perfect for grilling out. Master bedroom, secondary bedroom and 1 full bathroom with walk in shower upstairs. 1 small pet considered with fee. Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1224 Donaldson Court have any available units?
1224 Donaldson Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cary, NC.
How much is rent in Cary, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cary Rent Report.
What amenities does 1224 Donaldson Court have?
Some of 1224 Donaldson Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1224 Donaldson Court currently offering any rent specials?
1224 Donaldson Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1224 Donaldson Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1224 Donaldson Court is pet friendly.
Does 1224 Donaldson Court offer parking?
No, 1224 Donaldson Court does not offer parking.
Does 1224 Donaldson Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1224 Donaldson Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1224 Donaldson Court have a pool?
Yes, 1224 Donaldson Court has a pool.
Does 1224 Donaldson Court have accessible units?
No, 1224 Donaldson Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1224 Donaldson Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1224 Donaldson Court does not have units with dishwashers.
