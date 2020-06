Amenities

Need lots of space and enjoy a big yard? Great opportunity to rent this unique executive ALL BRICK, FULL BASEMENT home in the heart of Cary. Beautiful 1 acre lot. Home has FIVE spacious bedrooms, TWO LARGE BONUS AREAS, formal dining/living rooms, and much more. Features include fireplace in family/living/bonus rooms, hardwoods, built-ins, ceiling fans, and more! A MUST SEE!