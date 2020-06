Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated pool ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Gorgeous and spacious like new with many upgrades located in highly sought after location convenient to downtown Cary and quick access to I-40. Laminate hrdwds, recessed LED lighting upgrades, lrg 3rd fl bonus rm (can be used as a 3rd bedrm but only has lrg storage room closet no hanging rods). On demand hot water heater. Lrg private & shady rear deck. This one shines. Available July 20.