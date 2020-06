Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Gleaming hardwoods throughout the first floor of this bright transitional Preston home, perfectly positioned in a cul-de-sac like location. Private, landscaped lot has an oversized deck and fenced back yard. Open concept floor plan makes this home perfect for entertaining. Family room has a fireplace and high, airy ceilings. Enjoy Town of Cary amenities, walking trails and close proximity to many restaurants and shops.