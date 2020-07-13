All apartments in Carrboro
Collins Crossing
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:47 PM

Collins Crossing

501 Jones Ferry Rd · (919) 230-8793
Rent Special
BY THE BED LEASES AVAILABLE-ONE MONTH FREE! $99 MOVES YOU IN! 2BR-$999 OR BY THE BED AS LOW AS $599 3BR-$1399 OR BY THE BED AS LOW AS $450! Call today for details and to schedule a tour!
Location

501 Jones Ferry Rd, Carrboro, NC 27510
Alabama Avenue

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Collins Crossing.

Amenities

in unit laundry
nest technology
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
coffee bar
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
roommate matching
bbq/grill
internet access
package receiving
tennis court
volleyball court
accessible
24hr maintenance
bike storage
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
nest technology
online portal
Are you searching for a distinctive apartment near the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, home of the Tar Heels? If so, then you’ve found your new home at Collins Crossing! Our community has been designed with your comfort and needs in mind. We offer spacious two and three bedroom apartment homes with 9ft ceilings and gorgeously renovated kitchens. You can also take advantage of our by the bed apartment share which is a great budget-friendly option. We offer by the bed leasing options with free roommate matching!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 10 - 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $300
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $350
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Parking Details: Parking Lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Collins Crossing have any available units?
Collins Crossing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrboro, NC.
What amenities does Collins Crossing have?
Some of Collins Crossing's amenities include in unit laundry, nest technology, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Collins Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
Collins Crossing is offering the following rent specials: BY THE BED LEASES AVAILABLE-ONE MONTH FREE! $99 MOVES YOU IN! 2BR-$999 OR BY THE BED AS LOW AS $599 3BR-$1399 OR BY THE BED AS LOW AS $450! Call today for details and to schedule a tour!
Is Collins Crossing pet-friendly?
Yes, Collins Crossing is pet friendly.
Does Collins Crossing offer parking?
Yes, Collins Crossing offers parking.
Does Collins Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Collins Crossing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Collins Crossing have a pool?
Yes, Collins Crossing has a pool.
Does Collins Crossing have accessible units?
Yes, Collins Crossing has accessible units.
Does Collins Crossing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Collins Crossing has units with dishwashers.
Does Collins Crossing have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Collins Crossing has units with air conditioning.
