All apartments in Carrboro
Find more places like 410 W. Main St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrboro, NC
/
410 W. Main St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

410 W. Main St.

410 West Main Street · (919) 967-9992
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Carrboro
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

410 West Main Street, Carrboro, NC 27510

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

6 Bedrooms

Unit 410 W. Main St. · Avail. Aug 7

$3,900

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 5 Bath · 1514 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
410 W. Main St. Available 08/07/20 Front & Center! Beautiful 6br home in the heart of Carrboro! Walk to Weaver St., walk or bike to UNC - Available in August 2019!

Wow! Renters will be blown away by this beautiful, charming 6 bedroom house in the heart of Carrboro. Located within walking distance to the Farmer's Market, Weaver St. Market, downtown Carrboro, Chapel Hill and within easy biking distance to the UNC Campus or anywhere around town, this is truly a wonderful place to call home.

Featuring an updated interior with gorgeous wood floors, beautifully tiled baths, updated fixtures, cabinetry and lighting, renters will enjoy the modern features in this old-school home.

There are six bedrooms and 5 bathrooms in the home. In addition to the ample interior space, residents can enjoy some quiet time with a book or evenings with friends out on the great front porch here. All newer appliances are provided in the home including refrigerator, electric range, dishwasher and washer & dryer for added convenience.

This really is a great location in town with lots of restaurants, shopping and markets nearby. Ample off-street parking is provided at the house and the fare-free busline is just a short walk away for the ultimate in convenience. For those that like to cycle, the Libba Cotten bikeway takes you straight into Chapel Hill & UNC Campus for speedy trips when needed.

Initial lease term to run approx. 12 months (first month prorated) Security Deposit required is equivalent to the monthly rental rate, due prior to lease signing. Tenants pay utilities (water & electricity).

Absolutely no smoking is permitted in the home.

Interested renters apply directly to this listing @ www.dunlaplilley.com

Please email us to schedule a viewing!

Dunlap Lilley Properties, Inc. 919-967-9992

email: info@dunlaplilley.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3053534)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 W. Main St. have any available units?
410 W. Main St. has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 410 W. Main St. have?
Some of 410 W. Main St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 410 W. Main St. currently offering any rent specials?
410 W. Main St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 W. Main St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 410 W. Main St. is pet friendly.
Does 410 W. Main St. offer parking?
Yes, 410 W. Main St. does offer parking.
Does 410 W. Main St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 410 W. Main St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 W. Main St. have a pool?
No, 410 W. Main St. does not have a pool.
Does 410 W. Main St. have accessible units?
No, 410 W. Main St. does not have accessible units.
Does 410 W. Main St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 410 W. Main St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 410 W. Main St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 410 W. Main St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 410 W. Main St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

West End Flats
200 Hwy. 54 By-Pass
Carrboro, NC 27510
Berkshire 54
112 NC Highway 54
Carrboro, NC 27510
Autumn Woods
222 Old Fayetteville Rd
Carrboro, NC 27510
Bridges at Chapel Hill
142 BPW Club Rd
Carrboro, NC 27510
Shelton Station
430 North Greensboro Street
Carrboro, NC 27510
Chambers Ridge
201 Westbrook Dr B-2
Carrboro, NC 27510
The Wilson
1104 North Greensboro Street
Carrboro, NC 27510
Rock Creek
100 Rock Haven Rd
Carrboro, NC 27510

Similar Pages

Carrboro 1 BedroomsCarrboro 2 Bedrooms
Carrboro Apartments with ParkingCarrboro Dog Friendly Apartments
Carrboro Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCGreensboro, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NCWake Forest, NCGarner, NC
Holly Springs, NCClayton, NCKnightdale, NCSpring Lake, NCMebane, NCFuquay-Varina, NCHillsborough, NCAsheboro, NCSouthern Pines, NCGraham, NCButner, NC
Rolesville, NCWendell, NCPinehurst, NCReidsville, NCZebulon, NCHenderson, NCAngier, NCSanford, NCLillington, NCCarthage, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Guilford CollegeFayetteville Technical Community College
Fayetteville State UniversityMeredith College
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity