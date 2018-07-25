Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking

410 W. Main St. Available 08/07/20 Front & Center! Beautiful 6br home in the heart of Carrboro! Walk to Weaver St., walk or bike to UNC - Available in August 2019!



Wow! Renters will be blown away by this beautiful, charming 6 bedroom house in the heart of Carrboro. Located within walking distance to the Farmer's Market, Weaver St. Market, downtown Carrboro, Chapel Hill and within easy biking distance to the UNC Campus or anywhere around town, this is truly a wonderful place to call home.



Featuring an updated interior with gorgeous wood floors, beautifully tiled baths, updated fixtures, cabinetry and lighting, renters will enjoy the modern features in this old-school home.



There are six bedrooms and 5 bathrooms in the home. In addition to the ample interior space, residents can enjoy some quiet time with a book or evenings with friends out on the great front porch here. All newer appliances are provided in the home including refrigerator, electric range, dishwasher and washer & dryer for added convenience.



This really is a great location in town with lots of restaurants, shopping and markets nearby. Ample off-street parking is provided at the house and the fare-free busline is just a short walk away for the ultimate in convenience. For those that like to cycle, the Libba Cotten bikeway takes you straight into Chapel Hill & UNC Campus for speedy trips when needed.



Initial lease term to run approx. 12 months (first month prorated) Security Deposit required is equivalent to the monthly rental rate, due prior to lease signing. Tenants pay utilities (water & electricity).



Absolutely no smoking is permitted in the home.



Interested renters apply directly to this listing @ www.dunlaplilley.com



Please email us to schedule a viewing!



Dunlap Lilley Properties, Inc. 919-967-9992



email: info@dunlaplilley.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3053534)