Carrboro, NC
123 Kiley
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

123 Kiley

123 Kiley Street · No Longer Available
Location

123 Kiley Street, Carrboro, NC 27516
Winmore

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
clubhouse
courtyard
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
123 Kiley Available 08/01/20 123 Kiley - Walk to school. Minutes to grocery store, I-40, downtown.Custom build. Huge bonus room or study can be used as bedroom. Well maintained. Hardwood, tile through.Spacious bonus room with projector separated from other areas.High ceilings. fenced flat side courtyard. Good for pets and children. Fruit trees. HOA takes care the front yard Lawn. Additional parking.Energy efficiency home. Miles of walking trails. Swimming pool and clubhouse.

(RLNE4201189)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 Kiley have any available units?
123 Kiley doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrboro, NC.
What amenities does 123 Kiley have?
Some of 123 Kiley's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 Kiley currently offering any rent specials?
123 Kiley isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 Kiley pet-friendly?
Yes, 123 Kiley is pet friendly.
Does 123 Kiley offer parking?
Yes, 123 Kiley does offer parking.
Does 123 Kiley have units with washers and dryers?
No, 123 Kiley does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 Kiley have a pool?
Yes, 123 Kiley has a pool.
Does 123 Kiley have accessible units?
No, 123 Kiley does not have accessible units.
Does 123 Kiley have units with dishwashers?
No, 123 Kiley does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 123 Kiley have units with air conditioning?
No, 123 Kiley does not have units with air conditioning.
