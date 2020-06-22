Amenities

pet friendly parking pool clubhouse courtyard

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard parking pool

123 Kiley Available 08/01/20 123 Kiley - Walk to school. Minutes to grocery store, I-40, downtown.Custom build. Huge bonus room or study can be used as bedroom. Well maintained. Hardwood, tile through.Spacious bonus room with projector separated from other areas.High ceilings. fenced flat side courtyard. Good for pets and children. Fruit trees. HOA takes care the front yard Lawn. Additional parking.Energy efficiency home. Miles of walking trails. Swimming pool and clubhouse.



(RLNE4201189)