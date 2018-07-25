Amenities

101 Riverwalk Lane Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom Townhome in Carrboro! Available August - 101 Riverwalk is the perfect townhouse for someone looking for the suburbs feel with still being close to everything! This luxurious 4 bedroom, 4 bath townhome is just a mile and a half from the beautiful downtown Carrboro.



This great neighborhood has plenty to do with playgrounds, walking trails, plus much more! Community pool and tennis courts are available to tenants, for an additional fee. After a day of enjoyment in the neighborhood, sit back and relax in the warm summer air on your own private screened porch.



This home is hardwoods and tile throughout, so you never have to worry about damaging carpets! Plenty of closet space, rooms, and natural lighting - this will make you feel right at home.



Only 3 miles to UNC Medical Center and on the express bus line to UNC Hospitals!



Cats and small dogs will be allowed with approval and pet deposits. No undergrads.



This property is available in early August, but will not remain on the market long! Email homes@acorn-oak.com for additional info.



