Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

101 Riverwalk Lane

101 Riverwalk Ln · (919) 675-1444 ext. 24
Location

101 Riverwalk Ln, Carrboro, NC 27510

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 101 Riverwalk Lane · Avail. Aug 1

$2,350

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2920 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
101 Riverwalk Lane Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom Townhome in Carrboro! Available August - 101 Riverwalk is the perfect townhouse for someone looking for the suburbs feel with still being close to everything! This luxurious 4 bedroom, 4 bath townhome is just a mile and a half from the beautiful downtown Carrboro.

This great neighborhood has plenty to do with playgrounds, walking trails, plus much more! Community pool and tennis courts are available to tenants, for an additional fee. After a day of enjoyment in the neighborhood, sit back and relax in the warm summer air on your own private screened porch.

This home is hardwoods and tile throughout, so you never have to worry about damaging carpets! Plenty of closet space, rooms, and natural lighting - this will make you feel right at home.

Only 3 miles to UNC Medical Center and on the express bus line to UNC Hospitals!

Cats and small dogs will be allowed with approval and pet deposits. No undergrads.

This property is available in early August, but will not remain on the market long! Email homes@acorn-oak.com for additional info.

(RLNE3235428)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Does 101 Riverwalk Lane have any available units?
101 Riverwalk Lane has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 101 Riverwalk Lane have?
Some of 101 Riverwalk Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Riverwalk Lane currently offering any rent specials?
101 Riverwalk Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Riverwalk Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 101 Riverwalk Lane is pet friendly.
Does 101 Riverwalk Lane offer parking?
Yes, 101 Riverwalk Lane does offer parking.
Does 101 Riverwalk Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 Riverwalk Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Riverwalk Lane have a pool?
Yes, 101 Riverwalk Lane has a pool.
Does 101 Riverwalk Lane have accessible units?
No, 101 Riverwalk Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Riverwalk Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 Riverwalk Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 101 Riverwalk Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 Riverwalk Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
