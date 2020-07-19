All apartments in Cabarrus County
Cabarrus County, NC
/
5421 River Falls Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5421 River Falls Drive

5421 River Falls Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5421 River Falls Drive, Cabarrus County, NC 28215

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Don't miss this amazing move in special, get your second full month free with a 15 month lease! This ranch beauty has been completely updated and is all ready for you to move in! Walk right into the spacious living area compete with a cozy fireplace and high ceilings. The living room flows nicely into the separate dining space; and the adjoining updated kitchen. The eat-in kitchen comes with another breakfast nook, and all of your favorite upgrades! Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and beautiful cabinetry! Down the hallway you will find the spacious secondary bedrooms with hallway guest bathroom to share; and large Master bedroom with trey ceilings, a walk-in closet and en-suite private bathroom! The bathroom features separate tub and stand up shower, and double vanities.The backyard is wooded and completely fenced! You do NOT want to miss this beautiful rental home! We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5421 River Falls Drive have any available units?
5421 River Falls Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cabarrus County, NC.
What amenities does 5421 River Falls Drive have?
Some of 5421 River Falls Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5421 River Falls Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5421 River Falls Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5421 River Falls Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5421 River Falls Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5421 River Falls Drive offer parking?
No, 5421 River Falls Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5421 River Falls Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5421 River Falls Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5421 River Falls Drive have a pool?
No, 5421 River Falls Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5421 River Falls Drive have accessible units?
No, 5421 River Falls Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5421 River Falls Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5421 River Falls Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5421 River Falls Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5421 River Falls Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
