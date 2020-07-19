5421 River Falls Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Don't miss this amazing move in special, get your second full month free with a 15 month lease! This ranch beauty has been completely updated and is all ready for you to move in! Walk right into the spacious living area compete with a cozy fireplace and high ceilings. The living room flows nicely into the separate dining space; and the adjoining updated kitchen. The eat-in kitchen comes with another breakfast nook, and all of your favorite upgrades! Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and beautiful cabinetry! Down the hallway you will find the spacious secondary bedrooms with hallway guest bathroom to share; and large Master bedroom with trey ceilings, a walk-in closet and en-suite private bathroom! The bathroom features separate tub and stand up shower, and double vanities.The backyard is wooded and completely fenced! You do NOT want to miss this beautiful rental home! We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

Contact us to schedule a showing.