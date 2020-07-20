5087 Crabapple Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garage stainless steel pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Extraordinary custom built home! Flooded with natural light, catch your breath as you take in the impressive wrought iron and wood stairway with landing, a striking dining room with distinctive wainscoting and the impressive great room with vaulted ceiling and dramatic fireplace. Plenty of room for the accomplished chef in this elegantly crafted kitchen with granite counters, and stainless appliances. You won’t run out of cabinet or counter space and the breakfast bar

offers more room for those extra small appliances. The breakfast nook with its wall of windows, flows seamlessly into the comfortable den with imposing fireplace and adds to the open ambiance. Great 2 car garage with ample storage space!!



Comfortably located on the first level, is the immense master bedroom with tray ceiling and sitting area surrounded by windows. The stylish master bath features an elegant tub, separate shower and distinct cabinets with his and her sink.



Neighborhood pool and walking trails, wood adjacent lot,

security system with service provided, washer and dryer provided



NO PETS ALLOWED