Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:40 PM

5087 Crabapple Lane

5087 Crabapple Ln · No Longer Available
Location

5087 Crabapple Ln, Cabarrus County, NC 28215

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Extraordinary custom built home! Flooded with natural light, catch your breath as you take in the impressive wrought iron and wood stairway with landing, a striking dining room with distinctive wainscoting and the impressive great room with vaulted ceiling and dramatic fireplace. Plenty of room for the accomplished chef in this elegantly crafted kitchen with granite counters, and stainless appliances. You won’t run out of cabinet or counter space and the breakfast bar
offers more room for those extra small appliances. The breakfast nook with its wall of windows, flows seamlessly into the comfortable den with imposing fireplace and adds to the open ambiance. Great 2 car garage with ample storage space!!

Comfortably located on the first level, is the immense master bedroom with tray ceiling and sitting area surrounded by windows. The stylish master bath features an elegant tub, separate shower and distinct cabinets with his and her sink.

Neighborhood pool and walking trails, wood adjacent lot,
security system with service provided, washer and dryer provided

NO PETS ALLOWED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5087 Crabapple Lane have any available units?
5087 Crabapple Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cabarrus County, NC.
What amenities does 5087 Crabapple Lane have?
Some of 5087 Crabapple Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5087 Crabapple Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5087 Crabapple Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5087 Crabapple Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5087 Crabapple Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cabarrus County.
Does 5087 Crabapple Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5087 Crabapple Lane offers parking.
Does 5087 Crabapple Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5087 Crabapple Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5087 Crabapple Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5087 Crabapple Lane has a pool.
Does 5087 Crabapple Lane have accessible units?
No, 5087 Crabapple Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5087 Crabapple Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5087 Crabapple Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5087 Crabapple Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5087 Crabapple Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
