11611 Terrill Ridge Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage stainless steel air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Stately & Magestic Setting for the lovely 2-story home in one of Davidson's most desirable neighborhoods, River Ridge in Cabarrus County. This luxurious home is located on approx 1 ac lot w/ rolling lawn and large trees. The home is all-brick with grand front porch. The traditional open floor plan includes large 2 story open foyer, formal rooms and a family room with beautiful built-ins and a masonry fireplace with gas logs. The kitchen/breakfast feature a great view of the rear yard, as well as stainless steel appliances, including a SS fridge, white cabinets, amazing quartz counter tops & white subway tile back splash. Wood Floors on main level. The large second level features roomy secondary bedrooms. The upstairs bonus room could function as a 4th bedroom and has ample closets and attic storage. Beautiful master suite with tray ceilings and private on-suite bath with over sized shower and dual vanity. Oversized 2-car garage with additional storage space! Contact Prism Properties to schedule your viewing today! www.PrismPD.com (704) 628-7096