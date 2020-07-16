All apartments in Cabarrus County
11611 Terrill Ridge Drive
Last updated March 5 2020 at 6:06 PM

11611 Terrill Ridge Drive

11611 Terrill Ridge Drive · (704) 628-7096
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

11611 Terrill Ridge Drive, Cabarrus County, NC 28036

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2713 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stately & Magestic Setting for the lovely 2-story home in one of Davidson's most desirable neighborhoods, River Ridge in Cabarrus County. This luxurious home is located on approx 1 ac lot w/ rolling lawn and large trees. The home is all-brick with grand front porch. The traditional open floor plan includes large 2 story open foyer, formal rooms and a family room with beautiful built-ins and a masonry fireplace with gas logs. The kitchen/breakfast feature a great view of the rear yard, as well as stainless steel appliances, including a SS fridge, white cabinets, amazing quartz counter tops & white subway tile back splash. Wood Floors on main level. The large second level features roomy secondary bedrooms. The upstairs bonus room could function as a 4th bedroom and has ample closets and attic storage. Beautiful master suite with tray ceilings and private on-suite bath with over sized shower and dual vanity. Oversized 2-car garage with additional storage space! Contact Prism Properties to schedule your viewing today! www.PrismPD.com (704) 628-7096

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11611 Terrill Ridge Drive have any available units?
11611 Terrill Ridge Drive has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11611 Terrill Ridge Drive have?
Some of 11611 Terrill Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11611 Terrill Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11611 Terrill Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11611 Terrill Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11611 Terrill Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cabarrus County.
Does 11611 Terrill Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11611 Terrill Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 11611 Terrill Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11611 Terrill Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11611 Terrill Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 11611 Terrill Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11611 Terrill Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 11611 Terrill Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11611 Terrill Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11611 Terrill Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11611 Terrill Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11611 Terrill Ridge Drive has units with air conditioning.
