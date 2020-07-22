10435 Landon Street

Amenities

TO fill in the RENTAL APPLICATION ON LINE please follow Zillow link @ https://www.zillow.com/homes/10435-Landon-St-Charlotte,-NC-28215_rb/5653736_zpid/?view=public



DO NOT CONTACT anybody except Elena Rudnitsky related to THIS HOUSE as there's some SCAMMERs that will try to make you to PAY money UPFRONT without seeing the property. Super cute fully remodeled ranch. Cabarrus County Schools! Home is completely remodeled: new HVAC, new doors and windows, new floor, new kitchen. House is painted inside and outside. Bathrooms are remodeled with new fixtures and vanities, tile floors and walls. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths along with the laundry room and kitchen. New concrete driveway for parking along with the nice deck and a large lot. Close to highway 485, Brookdale shopping center and so much more! Village Center at Farmington project across from Brookdale just broke ground.