Home
/
Cabarrus County, NC
/
10435 Landon Street
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:49 AM

10435 Landon Street

10435 Landon Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

10435 Landon Street, Cabarrus County, NC 28215

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
TO fill in the RENTAL APPLICATION ON LINE please follow Zillow link @ https://www.zillow.com/homes/10435-Landon-St-Charlotte,-NC-28215_rb/5653736_zpid/?view=public

DO NOT CONTACT anybody except Elena Rudnitsky related to THIS HOUSE as there's some SCAMMERs that will try to make you to PAY money UPFRONT without seeing the property. Super cute fully remodeled ranch. Cabarrus County Schools! Home is completely remodeled: new HVAC, new doors and windows, new floor, new kitchen. House is painted inside and outside. Bathrooms are remodeled with new fixtures and vanities, tile floors and walls. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths along with the laundry room and kitchen. New concrete driveway for parking along with the nice deck and a large lot. Close to highway 485, Brookdale shopping center and so much more! Village Center at Farmington project across from Brookdale just broke ground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10435 Landon Street have any available units?
10435 Landon Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cabarrus County, NC.
What amenities does 10435 Landon Street have?
Some of 10435 Landon Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10435 Landon Street currently offering any rent specials?
10435 Landon Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10435 Landon Street pet-friendly?
No, 10435 Landon Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cabarrus County.
Does 10435 Landon Street offer parking?
Yes, 10435 Landon Street offers parking.
Does 10435 Landon Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10435 Landon Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10435 Landon Street have a pool?
No, 10435 Landon Street does not have a pool.
Does 10435 Landon Street have accessible units?
No, 10435 Landon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10435 Landon Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10435 Landon Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 10435 Landon Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10435 Landon Street has units with air conditioning.
