Home
/
Cabarrus County, NC
/
10004 Greenwood Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10004 Greenwood Court

10004 Greenwood Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

10004 Greenwood Court, Cabarrus County, NC 28215

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Prestine 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch style home. Home features a large wooded lot, with a great deck and fenced in yard. Kitchen has ample storage, all appliances, granite countertop, and many upgrades. Great room is open to the kitchen and leads out to a fantastic deck. Large bedrooms, master has a large walk in closet. Lot has a nice storage shed and a two car garage as well, plenty of storage.

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** Tenant will also pay an additional $10 with each monthly rent payment to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% on heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10004 Greenwood Court have any available units?
10004 Greenwood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cabarrus County, NC.
What amenities does 10004 Greenwood Court have?
Some of 10004 Greenwood Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10004 Greenwood Court currently offering any rent specials?
10004 Greenwood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10004 Greenwood Court pet-friendly?
No, 10004 Greenwood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cabarrus County.
Does 10004 Greenwood Court offer parking?
Yes, 10004 Greenwood Court offers parking.
Does 10004 Greenwood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10004 Greenwood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10004 Greenwood Court have a pool?
No, 10004 Greenwood Court does not have a pool.
Does 10004 Greenwood Court have accessible units?
No, 10004 Greenwood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10004 Greenwood Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10004 Greenwood Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 10004 Greenwood Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10004 Greenwood Court has units with air conditioning.
