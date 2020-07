Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup dishwasher carpet extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool package receiving parking 24hr maintenance clubhouse courtyard playground

Welcome Home to Willow Creek Apartments, a charming Burlington, NC apartment community. Our 1 and 2 Bedroom homes are well-situated among picturesque landscaping and beautiful lush trees, and feature spacious eat-in kitchens and patios/balconies. Relax by the swimming pool or take a walk down to the Burlington Splash Park, as our convenient location places you in the center of it all! Secure your new home at Willow Creek Apartments today!