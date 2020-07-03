All apartments in Brookford
Brookford, NC
41 19th Avenue SW
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:15 PM

41 19th Avenue SW

41 19th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

41 19th Avenue Southwest, Brookford, NC 28602

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Nestled just South of the center of Hickory, North Carolina, this two bedroom home is awaiting a new resident to love! Recently renovated, this home features new flooring, fresh paint throughout, new light fixtures, updated kitchen appliances and more! An inviting front porch greets you as you pull up, covered and perfect for relaxing afternoons. Plenty of back yard space for the kids or fur babies! Close interstate access.. A straight shot down 2nd Street SW brings you to shopping, restaurants and more.**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41 19th Avenue SW have any available units?
41 19th Avenue SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookford, NC.
Is 41 19th Avenue SW currently offering any rent specials?
41 19th Avenue SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41 19th Avenue SW pet-friendly?
No, 41 19th Avenue SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookford.
Does 41 19th Avenue SW offer parking?
No, 41 19th Avenue SW does not offer parking.
Does 41 19th Avenue SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 41 19th Avenue SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 41 19th Avenue SW have a pool?
No, 41 19th Avenue SW does not have a pool.
Does 41 19th Avenue SW have accessible units?
No, 41 19th Avenue SW does not have accessible units.
Does 41 19th Avenue SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 41 19th Avenue SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 41 19th Avenue SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 41 19th Avenue SW does not have units with air conditioning.
