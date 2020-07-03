41 19th Avenue SW

Amenities

Nestled just South of the center of Hickory, North Carolina, this two bedroom home is awaiting a new resident to love! Recently renovated, this home features new flooring, fresh paint throughout, new light fixtures, updated kitchen appliances and more! An inviting front porch greets you as you pull up, covered and perfect for relaxing afternoons. Plenty of back yard space for the kids or fur babies! Close interstate access.. A straight shot down 2nd Street SW brings you to shopping, restaurants and more.**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**