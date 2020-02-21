Rent Calculator
Home
/
Bessemer City, NC
/
215 E Maryland Avenue
Last updated February 21 2020 at 6:41 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
215 E Maryland Avenue
215 East Maryland Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
215 East Maryland Avenue, Bessemer City, NC 28016
Amenities
w/d hookup
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
range
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Two bedroom duplex built in 2008, PLEASE NO SMOKERS!!! Large bedrooms and bath, full size washer and dryer hook up. Includes oven/range, dishwasher, and refrigerator.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 215 E Maryland Avenue have any available units?
215 E Maryland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bessemer City, NC
.
What amenities does 215 E Maryland Avenue have?
Some of 215 E Maryland Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 215 E Maryland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
215 E Maryland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 E Maryland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 215 E Maryland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bessemer City
.
Does 215 E Maryland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 215 E Maryland Avenue offers parking.
Does 215 E Maryland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 E Maryland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 E Maryland Avenue have a pool?
No, 215 E Maryland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 215 E Maryland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 215 E Maryland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 215 E Maryland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 215 E Maryland Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 215 E Maryland Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 215 E Maryland Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Apartments Near Colleges
Spartanburg Community College
Wofford College
York Technical College
Catawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College