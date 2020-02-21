All apartments in Bessemer City
215 E Maryland Avenue
Last updated February 21 2020 at 6:41 PM

215 E Maryland Avenue

215 East Maryland Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

215 East Maryland Avenue, Bessemer City, NC 28016

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
range
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Two bedroom duplex built in 2008, PLEASE NO SMOKERS!!! Large bedrooms and bath, full size washer and dryer hook up. Includes oven/range, dishwasher, and refrigerator.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 E Maryland Avenue have any available units?
215 E Maryland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bessemer City, NC.
What amenities does 215 E Maryland Avenue have?
Some of 215 E Maryland Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 E Maryland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
215 E Maryland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 E Maryland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 215 E Maryland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bessemer City.
Does 215 E Maryland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 215 E Maryland Avenue offers parking.
Does 215 E Maryland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 E Maryland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 E Maryland Avenue have a pool?
No, 215 E Maryland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 215 E Maryland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 215 E Maryland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 215 E Maryland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 215 E Maryland Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 215 E Maryland Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 215 E Maryland Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
