Last updated May 16 2019 at 9:46 AM

209 Eagle Rd

209 Eagle Road · No Longer Available
Location

209 Eagle Road, Belmont, NC 28012

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom Townhome - Minutes to Downtown Belmont! - You will love this updated 2 bedroom and 1.5 bath townhome in an unbeatable location, just minutes to downtown Belmont!!

Fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, open kitchen with bar area, large living room with fireplace and ceiling fan. Half bath on first floor for your guests and is beautifully updated! Upstairs you have 2 bedrooms with ceiling fans and full bath. Washer and dryer connections are on the 2nd floor for your convenience.

You also have a nice private patio with extra storage!

The rent for this home is $1195. The security deposit is $1145.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION: If you are interested in viewing this property, please visit our office at 201 E. Main Ave. in Downtown Gastonia between 9:00am and 5:00pm. Our office is located at the intersection of E. Main and Oakland St. We offer overnight key rentals Monday-Thursday with a $40 cash key deposit and a picture ID. No appointment is necessary. Please e-mail or call with specific questions that were not answered for you with this propertys information. Real estate law does not permit us to comment on the safety or quality of a neighborhood, so we will be unable to assist you with this type of question. If you are inquiring from out of town, please understand that you must visit the property first before you are permitted to apply- no exceptions. You can have a trusted friend or family member visit in your place if necessary. We thank you kindly for your cooperation in these matters, and look forward to assisting you in the future!

$50 application fee per adult / $75 per married couple
Property Matters Realty, LLC performs a criminal, civil and credit background check, current employment check and current and past rental history check, National Terrorist Database and Sex Offenders Registry check on every one of our applicants and residents over the age of 18.

Property Matters Realty, LLC
Phone: 704-861-0833
Fax: 704-861-0783
www.propertymattersrealty.com
Equal Housing Opportunity

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4358581)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 Eagle Rd have any available units?
209 Eagle Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belmont, NC.
What amenities does 209 Eagle Rd have?
Some of 209 Eagle Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209 Eagle Rd currently offering any rent specials?
209 Eagle Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 Eagle Rd pet-friendly?
No, 209 Eagle Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belmont.
Does 209 Eagle Rd offer parking?
No, 209 Eagle Rd does not offer parking.
Does 209 Eagle Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 209 Eagle Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 Eagle Rd have a pool?
No, 209 Eagle Rd does not have a pool.
Does 209 Eagle Rd have accessible units?
No, 209 Eagle Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 209 Eagle Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 209 Eagle Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 209 Eagle Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 209 Eagle Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
