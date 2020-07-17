All apartments in Asheville
73 Clingman Ave
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

73 Clingman Ave

73 Clingman Avenue · (828) 231-8447
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

73 Clingman Avenue, Asheville, NC 28801
WECAN

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1200 · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom 1 Bath House Downtown $1200/ Mo - Property Id: 309409

This cozy home is located walking distance to Downtown Asheville, River Arts, and West Asheville. Also only minutes from the French Broad River and River Link.. Original hardwood floors, central heat and air conditioning with ceiling fans in every room. Hot location with a large yard, rocking chair porch, back deck and a dry basement area for storing the toys. No Section 8. Call Terry about this home and other owner managed properties in Asheville. 828-231-8447 We are not a property management company or realtor.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/73-clingman-ave-asheville-nc/309409
Property Id 309409

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5937710)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 73 Clingman Ave have any available units?
73 Clingman Ave has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 73 Clingman Ave have?
Some of 73 Clingman Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 73 Clingman Ave currently offering any rent specials?
73 Clingman Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 73 Clingman Ave pet-friendly?
No, 73 Clingman Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Asheville.
Does 73 Clingman Ave offer parking?
No, 73 Clingman Ave does not offer parking.
Does 73 Clingman Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 73 Clingman Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 73 Clingman Ave have a pool?
No, 73 Clingman Ave does not have a pool.
Does 73 Clingman Ave have accessible units?
No, 73 Clingman Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 73 Clingman Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 73 Clingman Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 73 Clingman Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 73 Clingman Ave has units with air conditioning.
