Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors air conditioning ceiling fan range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

2 Bedroom 1 Bath House Downtown $1200/ Mo - Property Id: 309409



This cozy home is located walking distance to Downtown Asheville, River Arts, and West Asheville. Also only minutes from the French Broad River and River Link.. Original hardwood floors, central heat and air conditioning with ceiling fans in every room. Hot location with a large yard, rocking chair porch, back deck and a dry basement area for storing the toys. No Section 8. Call Terry about this home and other owner managed properties in Asheville. 828-231-8447 We are not a property management company or realtor.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/73-clingman-ave-asheville-nc/309409

Property Id 309409



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5937710)